Throneburg, Judy Ellen

March 31, 1951 - May 26, 2020 Judy Ellen Throneburg, 69, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, in Hickory. Born March 31, 1951, in Wilmington, Del., she was the daughter of the late Leo and Elsie Mae Wallace Hennessey. Judy was an avid gardener and enjoyed riding motorcycles. She was a true matriarch, who enjoyed spending time with her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Henry "Burt" Throneburg, of the home; children, Erik Throneburg, of Hickory, Elise Throneburg, of Hickory; four grandsons; and two great-granddaughters. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
