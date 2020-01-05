HICKORY David Lamarr Thompson, 81, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Born in Catawba County Dec. 12, 1938, he was the son of the late Carroll and Edna Stepp Thompson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry Thompson Della-quila. He is survived by his wife, Faye Waters Thompson; brother, Danny C. Thompson and wife, Shirlene, of Hickory; sisters, Jeanie T. Pearson and husband, Jerome of Charleston, S.C., Kathy T. Whitener and husband, Tim, of Hickory and Carolyn T. Boro of Hickory; and a number of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Rev. David Crump and David Church officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Thompson, David Lamarr
To send flowers to the family of David Thompson, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:30PM-2:45PM
1:30PM-2:45PM
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Jan 7
Memorial Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Hickory Funeral Home
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE
Hickory, NC 28602
Guaranteed delivery before David's Memorial Service begins.