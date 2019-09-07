CHARLOTTE Mr. Alphonso Thompson of Charlotte, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m., at the Kitty Sampson Memorial Chapel on Barbara Scotia's Campus in Concord. The family visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary, Hickory, is serving the Thompson family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
