February 19, 1968 - February 11, 2020 Lisa Kay Thomas, 51, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Frye Hospital with family by her side. She was born to the Late Frank Coffey and Marie Hudson Coffey Feb. 19, 1968, in Catawba County. Lisa was kind and had a smile that could light up a room. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Danny Thomas; daughters, Mary Thomas, Ashley Thomas; sister, Tina Roland and husband, Mike; three grandchildren; and a beloved host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kirksey Funeral Home
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES