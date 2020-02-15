February 19, 1968 - February 11, 2020 Lisa Kay Thomas, 51, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Frye Hospital with family by her side. She was born to the Late Frank Coffey and Marie Hudson Coffey Feb. 19, 1968, in Catawba County. Lisa was kind and had a smile that could light up a room. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 20 years, Danny Thomas; daughters, Mary Thomas, Ashley Thomas; sister, Tina Roland and husband, Mike; three grandchildren; and a beloved host of nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Kirksey Funeral Home

