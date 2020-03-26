December 22, 1934 - March 25, 2020 Charles Gordon Thomas, 85, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020. A private graveside service to celebrate Charles' life will be held Friday, March 27. Condolences may be sent to the Thomas family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Thomas family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.