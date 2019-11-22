HICKORY Annie Grace Thomas, 80, of Hickory died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Hickory Village Memory Care. Born Sept. 4, 1939, she was the daughter of John Cleveland Revell and Sally Lucille Revell. She retired from Abernethy Laurels as a CNA. She was a lover of children, animals and her flower garden. She is survived by her husband, William Carl Thomas Jr. of the home; two daughters, Wanda-Diana Wilkie and husband, Tommy, of Bonneau, S.C., and Leslie Ryan and husband, Michael, of Sunnyvale, Calif.; two sons, Jim Windham and wife, Priscilla, of Ocala, Fla., and John Bullington of Statesville; 13 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Jean Miller and Susan Bailey; and son, David Windham. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Aaron Causby officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the ceremony. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Thomas family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
