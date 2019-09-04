GRANITE FALLS José Abel Tellez of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. A receiving of family and friends will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 4), 2at Bass-Smith Granite from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of José Abel Tellez.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
