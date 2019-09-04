GRANITE FALLS José Abel Tellez of Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019. A receiving of family and friends will be held today (Wednesday, Sept. 4), 2at Bass-Smith Granite from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m., at Bass-Smith Granite Chapel. Bass-Smith Granite is honored to serve the family of José Abel Tellez.