HICKORY Robin Hovis Teeter, 62, of Hickory, passed away peacefully, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, surrounded by her family at home. Born May 22, 1957, in Catawba County she was the daughter of Pat Yount Hovis and Jack Hovis of Hickory. Robin loved to make the world smile. She was a natural philanthropist who gave and supported many causes for both people and animals. Her greatest joy was spending time with, caring for and cooking meals for her family. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Frans Teeter of the home; son, Ben Teeter of Hickory; sisters, Leeanne Kale-Hoke and husband, Mike, of Hickory, Jackie Bowman and husband, Joe, of Hickory; brother, Sean Hovis and wife, Wendy, of Hickory; brothers-in-law, Lee Teeter and wife, Coco, of Hickory, John Teeter of Hickory; nieces, Neely, Emily, Marlee, Casey, Seana, Andi; nephews, Adam, Andy, Nick, and Jay; her special dog, Diesel, of the home; and a number of great-nieces and -nephews. A service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at St. Stephens Lutheran Church (Mo. Synod) at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 13, with Pastor David Ziehr officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; or St. Stephens Lutheran Church (Mo. Synod), 2304 Springs Rd., NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Robin Hovis Teeter. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
