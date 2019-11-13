VALE Jay Lenord Teams, 86, of Vale, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Carolina CaringCatawba Regional Hospice surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Jean Presnell Teams; one son, Malcolm Teams; two daughters, Glenda T. Edwards and husband, Tim, Martha P. Teams and husband, Tony Baldridge; two granddaughters, Brianna K. Teams and Tonya J. Baldridge; sister, Eva Neil Miller; brother, Bob Teems and wife, Mary Ann; sister-in-law, Juanita Teems; brother-in-law, Bob Dotson; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Corinth Baptist Church, at 2 p.m. Receiving of friends will be from 12 to 1:45 p.m., before the service. Burial with military honors will be at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials and contributions may be made to Corinth Baptist Church, 7929 WNC Hwy 10, Vale, NC 28168. Please sign the online guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Teams family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.