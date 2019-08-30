GRANITE FALLS Joe Teague, 87, of Granite Falls, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 27, 1932, son of the late Horace and Katherine Richards Teague. Joe was a self-employed electrician and owner and operator of Teague Electric. He served as a trustee for the Granite Falls Volunteer Fire Dept. and Grace Chapel United Methodist Church. He served on the Caldwell County Planning Board for 28 years, where at one time he served as chairman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Ann Teague. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 64 years, Dorothy Messer Teague of the home; one son, Joe Franklin Teague Jr.; two daughters, Amy Braswell (Eric) of Granite Falls, Susan Clontz of Newton; one brother, Kenneth Teague (Barbara) of Granite Falls; two sisters, Mary Bowman (Talmage) of Bethlehem, Janie Crompton (Richard) of Manassas, Va.; grandchildren, Jacey Braswell, Trilla Teague, Tattie Teague, Titus Teague, Tyre Teague, Natalie Livingston (Matt), Amber Watson (David); and great-grandchildren, Hadleigh Livingston, Macy, Maya and Zane Watson. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of Grace Chapel United Methodist Church Saturday, Aug. 31, from 2 to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., with the Revs. David Nolan and Don Ingle officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Chapel United Methodist Church, 4336 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630; or Grace Chapel Fire Dept., 4548 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary online at www.mackiefh.com.
