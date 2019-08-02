HICKORY Martha Elizabeth Jones Teague, 79, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. No services are scheduled at this time. The Teague family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
