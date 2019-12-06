HICKORY Mae Bolick Teague, 92, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Carolina Caring, after a period of declining health. She was born in Caldwell County Feb. 27, 1927, and she was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Mary Lou Hall Bolick. Along with her parents, Mae was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Teague; brothers, Ralph, Willard, Luther, Dwight, Lester, Glenn, and Bruce Bolick; granddaughter, Beverly Ann Teague; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Leigh Sills; and a son-in-law, Gary Johnson. Mae worked numerous years in hosiery and furniture. After retirement, she continued working part-time distributing Hallmark Cards, and watching children at Country Care Child Development Center. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church where she taught children's Sunday school for over 40 years. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Teague of Hickory, Mary Leigh Richey and husband, Jimmy, of Bethlehem and Nancy Johnson of Bethlehem; sons, Ronald Troy Teague and wife, Lou Ann, and Joseph "Joey" Teague and wife, Mary, both of Bethlehem; eight grandchildren; six great-grandsons; two great-great-granddaughters; brother, Larry Bolick and wife, Linda, of Bethlehem and a number of nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dale Bost officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service. Memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, 9042 NC Hwy 127, Hickory, NC 28601; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
