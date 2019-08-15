HICKORY Debra "Debbie" Mosteller Teague, 62, of Hickory passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at home after a brief illness. Born Debra Susan Mosteller in Catawba County, on March 2, 1957, she was the daughter of the late Johnny James and Mary Beth Black Mosteller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Bryan Dale. Debbie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Kenneth Teague Jr. of the home; a daughter, Erin Teague Gross and husband, Zane of Hickory; and a daughter-in-law, Kelly Anderson of Hardeeville, SC; granddaughters, Kailey Gross and Alayna Dale of Hickory, and Izzy Burge of Hardeeville, SC; grandsons, Caleb Teague of Hickory and Liam Dale of Hardeeville, SC; sisters, Teresa Shaw and Lisa Coulter; brothers, Dennis Mosteller and wife, Reba and Ronnie Mosteller and wife, Shawn, all of Hickory; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was a lifetime member of Mountain Grove Baptist Church. She had a servant's heart, a gift for hospitality, was meticulous with details, but will be mostly remembered by her devotion to her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Mountain Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Barry Keys officiating. Afterwards, the family will receive friends in the Family Life Building. Memorials may be made to Mountain Grove Baptist Church, 6156 Mountain Grove Road, Hickory, NC 28602. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
