HILDEBRAN Mrs. Yvonne "Bonnie" Hogan Taylor, 87, of Hildebran, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Yvonne was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Burke County to the late Howard Richard Hogan and Henrietta Ribet Hogan. She was a member of the Hildebran United Methodist Church and was a retired inspector with Alba-Waldensian Inc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Taylor; one sister, Susie Smith; and a brother, Stewart Hogan. Survivors include her two children, John Taylor and wife, Tara, of Hickory, and Rita Taylor Maynor of Hickory; four grandchildren, Bradley Taylor and wife, Sarah, Jason Taylor and wife, Elizabeth, Drew Maynor and wife, Vanessa, and Dylan Maynor; three great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brianna Maynor, and Kenna Leigh Taylor; her siblings, Theodoshia Ribet, Bonnies' twin sister, Eva Jane Nance, Louise Cook and Gilbert Hogan; a sister-in-law, Faye Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., at Hildebran United Methodist Church with Pastor Tony Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St NE, Hickory, NC 28601. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Taylor family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Commercial Roof Coatings & Painting Metal, EPDM TPO, Asphalt & more. "Coat It and Save BIG" Also coating and sealing decks, docks, concrete driveways, Campers/ RVs Fully Insured Call 828-569-5712
Excavating & Grading Work Retaining Walls Licensed and Insured FREE ESTIMATES! Call 828-493-3449
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.