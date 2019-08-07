HILDEBRAN Mrs. Yvonne "Bonnie" Hogan Taylor, 87, of Hildebran, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, following a period of declining health. Yvonne was born Sept. 23, 1931, in Burke County to the late Howard Richard Hogan and Henrietta Ribet Hogan. She was a member of the Hildebran United Methodist Church and was a retired inspector with Alba-Waldensian Inc. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Taylor; one sister, Susie Smith; and a brother, Stewart Hogan. Survivors include her two children, John Taylor and wife, Tara, of Hickory, and Rita Taylor Maynor of Hickory; four grandchildren, Bradley Taylor and wife, Sarah, Jason Taylor and wife, Elizabeth, Drew Maynor and wife, Vanessa, and Dylan Maynor; three great-grandchildren, Bryson and Brianna Maynor, and Kenna Leigh Taylor; her siblings, Theodoshia Ribet, Bonnies' twin sister, Eva Jane Nance, Louise Cook and Gilbert Hogan; a sister-in-law, Faye Hogan; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, at 3 p.m., at Hildebran United Methodist Church with Pastor Tony Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Trinity Village, 1265 21st St NE, Hickory, NC 28601. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Taylor family.

