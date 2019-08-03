HILDEBRAN Mrs. Yvonne "Bonnie" Hogan Taylor, 87, of Hildebran, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese.
