HICKORY Robert Milton Taylor, 83, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, Monday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Taylor family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
