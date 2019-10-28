HICKORY Robert Milton Taylor, 83, of Hickory passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, Monday, Oct. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The Taylor family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-584-7240
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!