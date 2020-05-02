July 30, 1956 - May 1, 2020 Margaret Moore "Ellen" Taylor, 63, of Newton, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald "Jim" Taylor. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Taylor family.
