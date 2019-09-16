HICKORY Clement Ray Taylor, 84, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born in Oklahoma, Jan. 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Newton Clement Taylor and Myrtie Marcum Taylor. Clement retired from the U.S. Navy. During his service he was stationed in numerous places throughout the world. He enjoyed his retirement in Tennessee. Clement is survived by his wife, Josephine L. Rhoney Taylor; children, Dana L. Taylor, Tavie T. Blegen, Shannon D. Taylor; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Thomasson. In addition to his parents, Clement was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Cornett. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A cryptside service will follow at 1:15 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY