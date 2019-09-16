HICKORY Clement Ray Taylor, 84, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Born in Oklahoma, Jan. 4, 1935, he was the son of the late Newton Clement Taylor and Myrtie Marcum Taylor. Clement retired from the U.S. Navy. During his service he was stationed in numerous places throughout the world. He enjoyed his retirement in Tennessee. Clement is survived by his wife, Josephine L. Rhoney Taylor; children, Dana L. Taylor, Tavie T. Blegen, Shannon D. Taylor; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Peggy Thomasson. In addition to his parents, Clement was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Cornett. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A cryptside service will follow at 1:15 p.m., at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.