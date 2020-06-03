Taylor, C.L.

October 3, 1946 - June 1, 2020 C.L. Taylor, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Happy Valley, Monday, June 1, 2020, after battling a long bout of cancer. He was born Oct. 3, 1946, to Jean and George Taylor in Watauga County. He was in the U.S. Air Force and was a weapons technician. He married Jane Elizabeth Knoblauch, of Wichita, Kan., in March of 1969. C.L. was a painting contractor and later operated his own painting business. He enjoyed camping, mowing, watching NASCAR racing, and "tinkering" with his tools. He was known for his dry sense of humor and serious demeanor, his patience and always seeing the good in every person and situation. He loved his family, but was a quiet man living by "actions speak louder than words". He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Jane K. Taylor; three sons, Pete Taylor (fiancé, Melody) of Hickory, Tim Taylor of the Home, Craig Taylor (wife, Kristin) of Hickory; two grandchildren, Andrew Taylor (wife, Sara) of Hickory and Connor Taylor of Granite Falls; great-grandchild, Kallie of Hickory; sister, Lena Woodring of Meat Camp. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645; or St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir www.evansfuneralservice.com
