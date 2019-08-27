HICKORY Brenda Gail Surber Taylor, 68, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence. She was born Oct. 5, 1950, to the late Robert Tracy Norris and Alice Beatrice Surber in Washington County, Va. Brenda was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Evelyn Frymer; brother, Larry Dale Trent; and great-grandchild, Brian Dale Owens. Survivors include her husband, Clifton Shelton Taylor of the home; daughters, Melissa Andrews (Ben) of Concord, Regina Taylor of the home, Heather Taylor of Cary; grandchildren, Jamin and Austin Andrews, Justine Taylor, Nikki Johnson and Melanie Byrd; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Jane Craig of Hickory. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 12 p.m., at Oakland Heights Baptist Church, Pastor Mark Crump officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Burial at Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will include Jonathan Byrd, Jordan Nash, Ben Andrews, Roger Craig, Shannon Deal and Jason Bean. Memorials may be made to Oakland Heights Baptist Church, 808 11th St. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.

