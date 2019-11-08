HICKORY U.S. Army veteran, Amber Paige Tart, 28, of Hickory, unexpectedly passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Carolinas Medical Center. Amber was proudly born in Burke County April 20, 1991. She was the beautiful daughter of Ashley Paige Tart and Brian Thomas Tart. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Joanne Tart. She is survived by her mother, Ashley Paige Tart of Hickory; father, Brian Tart and wife, Gloria, of Hickory; her only brother, Quinton Tart of Brevard; maternal grandparents, Larry and Paulette Evans; aunts and uncles, Heath and Camille Adams, Lynn and Gina Houston, Lee and Carmen Harris, Katrina Evans; and cousins, Brayden and Cassie Adams, Evan, Nathan and Owen Harris, Mason Houston, Marcus and Samantha Houston, and their children, William and Wyatt. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9, at 12 p.m., at East Valdese Baptist Church, with Pastor Lee Harris and Lynn Houston officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorial gifts may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516; or PTSD Foundation of America, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, TX 77064. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.