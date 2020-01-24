William "Billy" J. Tabet HICKORY William "Billy" J. Tabet, 46, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born in Catawba County June 24, 1973, a son of Mary Jane Byrd Voss and the late John Stephen Tabet, Sr. Billy adored his mother, had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed eating out. He never met a stranger and loved spending time with family and friends. Billy was an avid NASCAR fan and a member of South Point Life Saving Crew. He is survived by his loving mother, Mary B. Voss and stepfather, Joe Voss of the home; sister, Kelly Tabet Teague and husband, Tim, of Belmont; brother, John Stephen Tabet Jr., of Hickory; nieces and nephews, Katie Carpenter, Kirsten Tabet, Ben Carpenter, Ryan Tabet, Parker Tabet; uncle, Johnny Byrd and wife, Sharon; and his four-legged friend, Tony Stewart. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elizabeth and John W. Byrd, and Jewel and Jeff Jeffries. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, at McLean Funeral Directors, Belmont. A memorial service will follow in the Bumgardner Chapel at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Hicks officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Billy Tabet's name may be made to Victory Junction.org. Condolence messages may be posted at www.mcleanfuneral.com. McLean Funeral Directors of Belmont is serving the Tabet family.
