Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE LIKELY TONIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY ACROSS THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA... A FAIRLY LARGE AREA OF SNOW AND RAIN FELL OVER THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA TODAY. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO DROP TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING OVER MOST LOCATIONS BY LATE TONIGHT. ANY LINGERING WATER ON SURFACES COULD REFREEZE CREATING SLICK CONDITIONS. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO BLACK ICE DEVELOPMENT. MOTORISTS ARE URGED TO USE EXTREME CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. IN ADDITION, AREAS OF FOG MAY DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA LATE TONIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY. WHERE TEMPERATURES DROP TO NEAR OR BELOW FREEZING, THERE IS A CHANCE THAT SOME FREEZING FOG COULD DEVELOP WHICH COULD CAUSE ROADS, BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES TO BECOME SLICK. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM ABOVE FREEZING BY LATE SUNDAY MORNING, ENDING THE THREAT FOR BLACK ICE AND FREEZING FOG.