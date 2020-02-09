February 5, 2020 Lori Szymanski, 74, of Conover, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born in Colquitt County, Ga., she was the daughter of Bernard Louis Barry and Olive Loretta Brown Barry. She was a teacher. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Anthony Szymanski. Survivors include three sons, Anthony Szymanski of South Carolina, Aaron Szymanski of Connecticut, and Luke Szymanski and wife, Milu, of Washington; two daughters, Janine Szymanski, and Kari Szymanski and wife, Marie, of Australia; a brother, Louis Barry and wife, Diane; a sister, Jean Hill; 14 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. There is no service scheduled. Drum Funeral Home of Conover www.drumfh-conover.com
