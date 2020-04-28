November 21, 1941 - April 27, 2020 Beverly Joann Clawson Sykes, 78, of Newton, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at her residence. She was born Nov. 22, 1941, in Licking County, Ohio, and was the daughter of the late Elven and Edna Milligan Clawson. She was a member of the Jimmy Swaggart Ministry. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gerald Sykes; two sons, Kenneth & Jimmy Owens; daughter, Lydia Thompson; and sister, Lydia Ruton. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael Owens and wife, Joanne, of Maryland; two daughters, Marvella Anderson and husband, Rodney, of Newton; Ample Davis of Newton; two brothers, Elvert Clawson of Las Vegas, Arther Clawson of Ohio; six Grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com

