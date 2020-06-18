Swink, Polly Lowman

January 22, 1942 - June 17, 2020 Polly Lowman Swink, 78, of Hickory, passed away, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Trinity Ridge Nursing Home. Born in Burke County Jan. 22, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Marshall and Alice Hyatt Lowman. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Swink; three sisters; and two brothers. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Hester and husband, John, of Hickory, Laura Hicks and husband, Robert, of Thomasville, Tammy Underwood and husband, Stacey, of Kentucky, and Amy Grissom and husband, Sam, of Hickory; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Anderson of Connelly Springs. A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com

