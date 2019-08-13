TAYLORSVILLE Myrna Laverne Wood Swiney, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. A graveside service will be held today (Tuesday, Aug. 13), at 2 p.m., at Cockram Cemetery in Meadows of Dan, Va. A family led service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 2 p.m., at the Chapel Church, 410 26th Ave. NE in Hickory. Local funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

