LENOIR Pauline M. Swanson, 85, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born March 12, 1934, to the late William and Ressie McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Swanson; six brothers, Blaine, Allen, Glenn, Lynn, Owen, and Darrell (Doc) McGuire; and one sister, Ann Bowlin. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Lyn Swanson and husband, John Huss; son, Kenny Swanson; grandsons, Doug Gilliam Jr. and Zach Gilliam; great-grandson, R.J. Gilliam; brother, Harold McGuire and wife, Geraldine; sisters-in-law, Jean McGuire and Lucy McGuire; special friend and cousin, Fern Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and two grand-dogs, Lexi and Bullet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., at Evans Funeral Service Chapel conducted by the Rev. Rendell Hipps. Interment at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The family would like to thank Shaire Center staff for their care and concern for Pauline. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.