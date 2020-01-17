LENOIR Pauline M. Swanson, 85, of Lenoir, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She was born March 12, 1934, to the late William and Ressie McGuire. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Swanson; six brothers, Blaine, Allen, Glenn, Lynn, Owen, and Darrell (Doc) McGuire; and one sister, Ann Bowlin. Survivors include her daughter, Mary Lyn Swanson and husband, John Huss; son, Kenny Swanson; grandsons, Doug Gilliam Jr. and Zach Gilliam; great-grandson, R.J. Gilliam; brother, Harold McGuire and wife, Geraldine; sisters-in-law, Jean McGuire and Lucy McGuire; special friend and cousin, Fern Davis; numerous nieces and nephews; and two grand-dogs, Lexi and Bullet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m., at Evans Funeral Service Chapel conducted by the Rev. Rendell Hipps. Interment at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. The family would like to thank Shaire Center staff for their care and concern for Pauline. Memorials may be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Condolences may be sent to www.evansfuneralservice.com. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Seasoned Firewood ********************* $80. pick up truck load. Larger loads available. Call 828-244-1219
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239