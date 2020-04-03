Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER TODAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS AND BRUSH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO NEAR 20 PERCENT WILL COMBINE WITH WIND GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH DURING THE WARMEST PART OF THE AFTERNOON. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN. OUTDOOR BURNING IS GENERALLY NOT RECOMMENDED SINCE FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.