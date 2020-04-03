Evangelist Margaret Ann Surratt, 74, of Hickory, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at her residence. She was retired from Community Ridge Daycare, where she loved caring for children. A private service will be held Saturday April 4, with interment at Ridgeview Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary
