HICKORY Mr. Jackie Sylvester Sullivan, 61, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, at 1 p.m., at Mt. Pisgah AME Church. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Dirk M Thompson Mortuary, 828-323-1981, is serving the Sullivan family.