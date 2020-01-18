HICKORY Robert Hill Suddreth, 92, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice in Hudson. Born Dec. 19, 1927, in Caldwell County, he was the son of the late Hardin and Alice Coffey Suddreth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Davis Suddreth; brother, Haywood "Woodie" Suddreth; and sister, Mary Throneburg. Robert was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had retired after 33 years of service from General Electric. He was active in the Civitan Club and was an avid car collector. He is survived by his son, Mark Suddreth and wife, Tasha, of Granite Falls; grandson, Jon Suddreth of Key West, Fla.; special friend, Beulah Bolick of Hickory; and two nephews, John Throneburg and wife, Peggy, of Granite Falls, and Lane Throneburg of Morganton. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20, at Viewmont Baptist Church in Hickory with the Rev. Dr. Andrew Rawls officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, Jan. 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Viewmont Baptist Church, 1246 2nd St., NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Robert Hill Suddreth. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
