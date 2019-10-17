LENOIR Mr. Charles "Charlie" Wilburn Suddreth, 81, of Lenoir, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 3 p.m., at Union Grove Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Evans Funeral Service and Crematory of Lenoir is serving the Suddreth family.