HICKORY Ms. Dorothy Ree Sudderth, 97, of Hickory, passed Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton following a lingering illness. She was born Aug. 1, 1922, to the late Willis and Alma Rowe Sudderth. Dorothy retired from the U.S. Postal Service and was a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, a lifetime member of the NAACP, the Elks, Order of Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society. Left to cherish loving memories are her nephews, Marshall (Deloris) Sudderth Jr. of Highpoint, Barton M. (Regina Thompson) Sudderth of Smyrna, Ga., Marcus C. (Sheila) Sudderth of Lawrenceville, Ga.; nieces, Alma G. (Steve) Thomas of Lenoir, Mabel I. (Karen) Sudderth of Ocean Island Beach; and a number of great nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at 1 p.m., at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Antonio Logan officiating. Family visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Ridgeview Cemetery. Dirk M. Thompson Mortuary is serving the Sudderth family, 828-323-1980.