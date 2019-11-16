RUTHERFORD COLLEGE Wayne Douglas Sturgill, 82, of Rutherford College, departed this life to his heavenly home Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Sturgill was born July 11, 1937, in Wise County, Virginia, to the late Watson Glen Sturgill and Edna Phillips Sturgill. He worked diligently as a supervisor in the furniture industry for many years and enjoyed building beautiful pieces of furniture. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. Wayne loved the Lord and enjoyed spreading His word. His favorite pass time was spending time with his family whom he adored, and traveling with his love. Wayne had a smile that could light up a room. He was a member of Shoup's Grove Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memory include the love of his life, wife of 62 years and 10 months, Marie Maney Sturgill of the home; sons, Bill Sturgill (Andrea), and Bob Sturgill (Linda); grand-girls, the lights of his life, Sandi Taylor (Jeff), Kristen Nichols (Fred), Heather Helton (Brent), Tammy Sturgill (Dustin), and Alisha Carswell (Danrick); great-grandchildren, Roxy Taylor, Blaze Taylor, Katie Vines, Libby Vines, Will Helton, Avie Helton, Olivia Malton, Callen Ellis, and Blaine Carswell; siblings, Dallas Sturgill, Dean Sturgill, Dale Sturgill, Darrell Sturgill, and Annette Collier; nieces, nephews, family friends, honorable son, Dean Hildebran; and brother-in-law, Fred Maney. Mr. Sturgill was preceded in death by lifelong friend Elbert Tipton. Funeral services for Mr. Sturgill will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. Buster King officiating. Entombment will follow at the Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. A special thanks to Burke Hospice especially his nurse, Alana. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
