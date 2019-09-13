VALE Mattie Fulbright Stuart, 75, of Vale, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at her residence. Born Dec. 30, 1943, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Silas and Rosa Campbell Fulbright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Stuart Sr.; a brother, Robert Fulbright; and two sisters, Barbara Noe and Doris Warden. A retiree from Lenoir-Rhyne College, Mattie was a lifelong member of Sardis Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed working with the youth to see them grow in Christ. She loved being outdoors, gardening, baking and cooking, but her main joy was spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Glenn Stuart Jr. of Boone, Robin Stuart of the home; grandchildren, Zachary Stuart and Cynthia Stuart, both of the home; her fur baby, Bandit of the home; two brothers, Benny Fulbright and wife, Edna, of Vale, Joe Fulbright of Hickory; sister, Ruth Hall and husband, Gerald, of Catawba; and numerous other family members. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14, at Sardis Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Adrienne Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to Sardis Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6103 W. NC 10, Hickory, NC 28602; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Mattie Fulbright Stuart and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
