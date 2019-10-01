BETHLEHEM Donald Paul Strout of Bethlehem, went peacefully to his Lord, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Stamford, Conn. He is survived by wife, Cindy; and two children, Bonnie and Leeman. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel U.M.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Year Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
A.2.Z. Handyman WE DO IT ALL
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY