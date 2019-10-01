BETHLEHEM Donald Paul Strout of Bethlehem, went peacefully to his Lord, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. He was born Aug. 1, 1949, in Stamford, Conn. He is survived by wife, Cindy; and two children, Bonnie and Leeman. A memorial service will be held at Mt. Bethel U.M.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.