July 14, 1927 - March 24, 2020 Joy Crapps Stroupe, of Hickory, went home to be with her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, surrounded by her two loving daughters. She was the daughter of the late Maury Simeon Crapps and Eulalia Wilson Crapps Poindexter. She was born July 14, 1927, in Gastonia. Mrs. Stroupe was a graduate of Gardner-Webb College. She was a homemaker, gifted artist, cook, and gardener. She loved her family deeply. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hickory, for 76 years. In her later years, she attended church at The Chapel of Hickory with her daughter, Elizabeth, until her health prevented her from attending. Mrs. Stroupe was preceded in death by her husband, John Cristwell Stroupe Jr.; parents, Maury Crapps and Eulalia Wilson Crapps Poindexter; older brother, Robert Wilson Crapps; and younger brother, William Eddie Crapps. She is survived by her two loving daughters, Elizabeth Stroupe Lawson and husband, Franklin, of Hickory, and Joy Penny Stroupe of Maitland, Fla.; granddaughter, Charity Elizabeth Palmer and husband, Jason, of Mebane; and grandson, Graham Wilson of Hickory; and four precious great-granddaughters, Elise, Nora, Sadie, and Millie Palmer all of Mebane. Our family would like to express our deepest appreciation to the caring staff at Carolina Caring of Newton, and Kingston Residence of Hickory. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, N.C. 28658; and/or The Chapel of Hickory, 410 26th Ave. N.E., Hickory, N.C. 28601. A private family graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, in Hickory, led by Dr. B. Dale Watts. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Service information
12:00AM
366 4th St., NW
Hickory, NC 28601