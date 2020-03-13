February 5, 1941 - March 10, 2020 Reginald "Horsie" Allen Stroud, 79, of Denver, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at his residence. Born Feb. 5, 1941, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Clayton and Eva Schronce Stroud. He was a member of Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harold Stroud. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Reel Stroud of the home; three sons, Tony Stroud and wife, Libby, of Iron Station, Terry Stroud and wife, Terrie Lynn, of Denver, N.C., and Darrin Stroud and wife, Angela, of Salisbury; two brothers, Charles Stroud of Gaffney, S.C., and Tim Stroud of Lincolnton; sister, Gaye Caudle of Maiden; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 3 p.m., at Friendly Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Rev. Jeff Harris and the Rev. Darrin Stroud officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to The Gideons International at www.gideons.org. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
Service information
3:00PM
6815 E. NC 150 Hwy.
Maiden, NC 28650
1:30PM-2:45PM
6815 E. NC 150 Hwy.
Maiden, NC 28650
