Donald Lee Stroud Jr. CONOVER Donald Lee Stroud Jr., 61, of Conover, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at his home. Born Jan. 3, 1958, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Donald Lee Stroud Sr. and Marilyn Pittman Cole. Donnie was a wonderful man beloved by his entire family. He was a truly good, hardworking man with a delicious dry humor. Reserved and quiet-spoken, he had an intelligent quick wit. A voracious reader, he loved the comfort of the home that he and his wife, Valerie, built. There with Val and his menagerie of pets, he was most comfortable. While he professed to not like people much, he was always kind toward others and loving toward family. He will be sorely missed but his wife and family will honor his memory forever. He is survived by his loving wife, Valerie Bryant Stroud; his brother, Benjamin Stroud and wife, Kim; nephews, Camen Stroud, Talon Stroud and wife, Meredith; two great-nephews; his beloved niece, Destini Bryant; as well as numerous cousins. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Drum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Irwin officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the Stroud family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don Stroud's name to: Hartman's Haven Dog Rescue, 120 3rd Ave. NW, Conover, NC 28613. The Stroud family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Conover.
