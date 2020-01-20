ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. Elewese Street, 87, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Johnson City Medical Center Hospital following an extended illness. A native of Carter County, Tenn., she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Jenna Mae Street. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Holtsclaw; and a brother, J.R. Street. Elewese formerly worked at Hanes Undergarment in Pineola, and Bartex in Hickory. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 50 years, Cecil C. Street of the home; six children, Janice Birchfield of Hampton, Tenn., Shelia Bishop of Elizabethton, Kevin Holtsclaw of Elizabethton, Carla Clark (James) of Taylorsville, Karen Eckerd (Lee) of Lake Norman, Greg Holtsclaw (Linda) of Elizabethton; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Dillard Street of Roan Mountain, Tenn.; and two sisters, Inez Stafford of Marble Mountain, Wash., and Karen Dillinger of Sun City, Ariz. A graveside service to honor the life of Elewese Street will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Happy Valley Memorial Park in Elizabethton. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Everyone will meet at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton at 12:15 p.m., Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. It is the family's request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 871 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909. Condolences may be shared with the family on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Elewese and her family are in the care of Tetrick Funeral Home in Elizabethton, office: 423-542-2232; service information line: 423-543-4917.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412
A + Concrete Service Residential/Commercial Driveways, sidewalks, patios etc... Experienced Professional Service Home Owner Friendly Fully Insured Mobile- 828-962-6807
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.