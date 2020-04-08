November 3, 1941 - March 29, 2020 Stewart McBryde Stoudemire gained eternal life Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Stewart was born in Rock Hill, S.C., and spent his childhood in Lincolnton. Stewart was a loving husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed a good laugh and having fun with his family. He was a master craftsman, intellectually curious, and could speak thoughtfully on most any subject. He lived a life of humble service to others. Upon graduation from N.C. State with ROTC experience and an industrial engineering degree, he served his country, rising to the rank of Army Captain and leading his own unit. His service continued with the Army Reserve in Galax, Va. Stewart enjoyed a successful career in the furniture industry culminating with the founding and co-ownership of The Charles Stewart Company, where he served as president for 25+ years. In 1985, he was called to serve as an ordained Deacon at St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Hickory, where he helped lead worship services and led inventive confirmation training for countless young people in the church. Stewart volunteered his time to public school mentoring programs and the Boy Scouts of America, serving as a Cubmaster and Assistant Scoutmaster for many years. Stewart is survived by his wife, Sandy Bishop Stoudemire; son, Woody Stoudemire (wife, Kelly), of Granite Falls; daughter, Sarah Stoudemire Mohammed, (husband, Faisal), of Asheville; beloved grandchildren, Claire Stoudemire of Erie, Pa., Maggie Stoudemire, of Chapel Hill, Emma Mohammed, and Isaac Mohammed of Asheville; sister, Sylvia Stoudemire Wallace, (husband, John) of Lincolnton; first wife, Cornelia Wood Stoudemire, of Hickory; niece, Anna Stoudemire of Mermaid Beach, Australia; and nephew, Dr. Will Stoudemire (wife, Katie and son, Walden) of Chapel Hill. He was preceded by his mother, Margaret Louise Stewart Stoudemire; father, George Asbury Stoudemire; and brother, Dr. George Alan Stoudemire. In the future, once it is deemed safe to socially gather, there will be a celebration of Stewart's life. The family will make the arrangements known at that time. Memorial donations may be made in Stewart's name to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 130 39th Ave. Pl NW, Hickory, NC 28601, www.stalbansparish.org.; or Banner Elk Presbyterian Church, 420 College Ave., Banner Elk, NC 28604, www.bannerelkpresbyterian.org. Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland www.rsfh.net
