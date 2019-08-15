Patricia "Carolyn" Story NEWTON Patricia "Carolyn" Seagle Story, 81, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at Carolina Caring of Robinson Road. She was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Catawba County to the late J.D. Seagle and Frances Moser Ferguson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Dale Sigmon; brother, Donnie Ferguson; and sister, Norma Sigmon. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 28 years, Atwell Story of the home; sons, Bruce Sigmon and wife, Ginger, of Hickory, Larry (Butch) Sigmon and wife, Mindi, of Marietta, Ga.; daughters, Denise Sigmon Bumgarner and husband, Dennis, of Hudson, Cathy Sigmon Bick and husband, Mike, of Terrell; sister, Yvonne McCathern of Charlotte; 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3:30 p.m., at North Newton Baptist Church in Newton. The Rev. Allen McCoy will officiate. They family will receive friends at the church from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Story family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Story family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.

Tags

Load entries