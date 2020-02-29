June 28, 1939 - February 26, 2020 Irmgard Schmidt Stokely, 80, a resident of Oak Grove Healthcare Center in Rutherfordton died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Carolina Foothills Hospice House in Forest City. Mrs. Stokely was a former long-time resident of Connelly Springs and Hickory. She was born in Berlin, Germany June 28, 1939, and came to the United States in 1960, to marry Willis "Bill" Stokely, an American GI whom she met while he was stationed in Berlin. They were married in Charlotte and later moved to the Hickory area. Mr. Stokely died in 1978. Mrs. Stokely is survived by their four children, Marcia, Kimberly Lail, Sonya Adams, Willis "Bill" Jr.; three grandchildren. She is also survived in Germany by sister, Evi Gobel; and brother, Gerhard. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. The family is grateful for the care provided by Trinity Lutheran Home in Hickory, Oak Grove Healthcare Center in Rutherfordton and Carolina Foothills Hospice House in Forest City. A memorial serivce is planned for a later date. Crowe's Mortuary www.crowemortuary.com
