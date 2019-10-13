ARLINGTON, Texas Susan Stimson passed away peacefully at her home, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, with her loving husband by her side. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Moravian Church, 600 Holly Ave. NW in Winston-Salem. Susan was born Sept. 7, 1950, in Lyman, S.C., to Marvin Snead Edwards Sr. and Mamie (Hopkins) Edwards. She was a 1968 graduate of James F. Byrnes High School in Lyman, and a 1972 graduate of Appalachian State University. Susan had one true passion in life: teaching math, which she started practicing on her siblings long before setting foot in a classroom as a professional. She retired in 2011 from Martin High School in Arlington, Texas, after over 40 years of teaching math to thousands of students. She was a devoted scrapbooker, a member of the Kiwanis club, loving wife, and mother to her children. Susan is survived by her mother; her husband, Tod Stimson; her children, Kristin Ziglar and spouse, Marty, and Stewart Stimson and spouse, Yunior Caballero; her granddaughter, Sydney League and spouse, Dan; her brothers, Marvin "Eddie" Edwards and spouse, Sandra; and James Edwards and spouse, Teresa.
