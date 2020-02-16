February 14, 2020 Ray C. Stilwell, 81, of Longview went home to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Burke County, he was the son of the late Cora Stilwell Lingerfelt and George Lingerfelt. Ray served in the Army and was a retired truck driver. Ray loved to spend time with his sons playing and coaching sports and watching his grandkids grow up. In addition to his mother and father, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Johnson; and brothers, Clifford and Cotton Lingerfelt. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Powell Stilwell; sisters, Louise Hyatt and Cricket Ervin; brother, George Lingerfelt; sons, Mike Powell and wife, Robin, Mark Stilwell and wife, Tracy, Scott Stilwell and wife, Katie; daughter-in-law, Rene (Stilwell) Spry, and son and daughter-in-love, Allen and Kara Wittenberg. Ray was so proud of his 11 grandchildren, Ashley Frye, Mark Stilwell, Dalton, Kennedy and Payne Stilwell, Michael and Chad Powell, Gabe and Cash Wittenberg, Braylee and Boston Bollinger; and six great-grandchildren. His grand babies adored "Pawpaw Ray"! A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Faulkenbury officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207; St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates