February 14, 2020 Ray C. Stilwell, 81, of Longview went home to be with the Lord Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Born in Burke County, he was the son of the late Cora Stilwell Lingerfelt and George Lingerfelt. Ray served in the Army and was a retired truck driver. Ray loved to spend time with his sons playing and coaching sports and watching his grandkids grow up. In addition to his mother and father, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Johnson; and brothers, Clifford and Cotton Lingerfelt. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sherry Powell Stilwell; sisters, Louise Hyatt and Cricket Ervin; brother, George Lingerfelt; sons, Mike Powell and wife, Robin, Mark Stilwell and wife, Tracy, Scott Stilwell and wife, Katie; daughter-in-law, Rene (Stilwell) Spry, and son and daughter-in-love, Allen and Kara Wittenberg. Ray was so proud of his 11 grandchildren, Ashley Frye, Mark Stilwell, Dalton, Kennedy and Payne Stilwell, Michael and Chad Powell, Gabe and Cash Wittenberg, Braylee and Boston Bollinger; and six great-grandchildren. His grand babies adored "Pawpaw Ray"! A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. Dale Faulkenbury officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Ave., Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207; St. Jude Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Stilwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.