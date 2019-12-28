CONOVER Tyler Avery Stikeleather, infant, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born Tuesday, Dec. 17, he was the son of Randi Lee Smith and Candace Nicole Stikeleather. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday Dec. 30, at the Celebration Center at Jenkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Garden of Angels in Jenkins Cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net. The Stikeleather family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.
