CATAWBA Robert Franklin Stewart, 49, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba.The family will receive friends today (Thursday, Sept. 26), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church. The Stewart family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.