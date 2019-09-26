CATAWBA Robert Franklin Stewart, 49, of Catawba, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. A service to celebrate Robert's life will be held Friday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church in Catawba.The family will receive friends today (Thursday, Sept. 26), from 6 to 8 p.m., at Mathis Chapel Baptist Church. The Stewart family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
