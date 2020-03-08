June 3, 1930 - March 6, 2020 Olmeito Louise Huitt Stewart, 89, of Conover, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Olmeito was born June 3, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late John Henderson Huitt and the late Margaret Elizabeth Murdoch Huitt. She was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coye Gene "Pete" Stewart; two brothers, Billy Ray Huitt, John Huitt; and four sisters, Phyllis Lowrimore, Sara Elizabeth Cole, Frances Chapman, and Maxine Foster. She is survived by three sons, Kevin Stewart (Nancy) of Newton, Peter Stewart of Newton, and Samuel Stewart (Sabra) of Newton; two daughters, Jeanne Deal of Newton, and Debby Fiorentino of Hudson; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover with Dr. Ed Yount officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church Cemetery in Maiden. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 11, from 1 to 1:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church in Conover. Burke Mortuary and Crematory of Newton www.burkemortuary.com

