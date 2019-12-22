HICKORY Mrs. Mary Ruth Lane Steelmon Schell, 85, wife of the late E. Hampton Schell, of Hickory, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, following a period of declining health. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Born Oct. 3, 1934, in Hickory, she was the daughter of the late Charles W. and J. Ruth Marlowe Lane. Mrs. Schell graduated from Newton-Conover High School and Catawba Valley Community College, receiving a degree with honors in Business Administration. She was an active member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, where she was Treasurer of the Morning Mission Group for a number of years and also helped with several other functions of the church. She was a past member of the YMCA, enjoying water exercise and yoga classes. Mrs. Schell also enjoyed playing bridge with friends. She and her late husband, Hampton Schell, enjoyed traveling outside the continental United States, including trips to London, Paris, Italy, Spain, Alaska and Hawaii, as well as taking numerous cruises. Mrs. Schell retired from the former Alcatel Telecommunications Cable, Inc., in Claremont after serving 15 years as Payroll and Benefits Administrator. While there she received the Total Quality Award for Excellence. She is survived by son, Allan Randall "Randy" Steelmon of Hickory; stepson, Stanley A. Schell of Missouri; daughter-in-law, Beth Steelmon of Hickory; eight grandchildren, Brian Steelmon and wife, Danette, of Elon, Jody Davis and husband, Adam, of Mebane, Emily Keck and husband, Page, of Mebane, Joshua Steelmon and wife, Melissa, of Lincolnton, Jeremy, Rebecca and Michael Steelmon of Hickory, Stanley Schell Jr. and wife, Stacie, of Maiden; 11 great-grandchildren, Zackery, Justus, and Georgia Steelmon, Aeryal Ceaser, Cameron Davis, Triston and Ella Keck, Maverick Steelmon, Dana, Taylor and Andrea Schell; and a very special friend of more than 50 years, Ruby Williams of Easton, Md., formerly of Conover. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, E. Hampton Schell; former husband, Gurney A. Steelmon; two sons, Aaron G. Steelmon and Timothy W. Steelmon; brothers, E. Eugene Lane, Richard F. Lane; sister, Irene E. Cumbee; and great-grandchildren, twin infants Hardin and Marin Steelmon. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Conover, with the Rev. Peggy Stout officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:45 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Attn: Building Fund, 217 2nd Ave. NE, Conover, NC 28613; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be sent to the Schell family at www.drumfh-hickory.com The Schell family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.
