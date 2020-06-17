Stearns, Marian G.

May 17, 1949 - June 14, 2020 Mrs. Marian Gabriel Stearns, 71, of Hickory, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Carolina Caring in Newton. She was born May 17, 1949, in Catawba County the daughter of the late Joe Boyce Gabriel Sr. and Blanche Miller Gabriel. She was a member of Grace Reformed Church of Newton. She graduated from UNCG and went on to have a successful career with then Superior Cable/ Siecor, now Corning. She had a deep love and respect for nature and especially, enjoyed bird watching and exploring the beauty of the outdoors. After retirement, she volunteered at the Catawba County Historical Association and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Catherine Stearns Smith. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jeremiah "J.B." Beacham Stearns; daughter, Amy Stearns McGhinnis of Hickory; two brothers, Boyce "Bo" Gabriel and wife, Kim, of Newton, Bill Gabriel of Newton; two sisters-in-law, Susan Ramseur and husband, Joe of Newland, Jane Stearns of Conover; four grandsons, Christopher "Gabe" Smith, Aiden Smith, Jack McGhinnis; Drew McGhinnis; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Eastview City Cemetery in Newton. The family will receive friends at the cemetery, following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Rescue Mission, 210 2nd St. SE, Hickory NC 28602. Burke Mortuary of Newton www.burkemortuary.com
